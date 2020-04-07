Updated every day at 05:00am (Paris time, UTC+2) with last day data.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19

Daily confirmed cases

This chart represents the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 against time, in days. A rolling mean of 4 days has been applied. The color represents the daily variation of new cases.

Confirmed cases

This chart represents the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 against time, in days.

Confirmed cases for 1M inhabitants

Same as the first one, but the number of cases is divided by the population of each country. So the plotted data is the number of confirmed cases for 1 million inhabitants.

Confirmed cases for 1M inhabitants [since a threshold]

Same as the second one, but each country is displayed from the day a certain threshold has been reached. This makes it possible to compare the recent increase in the number of cases between countries.

Deaths caused by COVID-19

Daily new deaths

This chart represents the daily number of deaths of COVID-19 against time, in days. A rolling mean of 4 days has been applied. The color represents the daily variation of new deaths.

Deaths

This chart represents the total number of deaths of COVID-19 against time, in days.

Deaths for 1M inhabitants

Same as the first one, but the number of deaths is divided by the population of each country. So the plotted data is the number of confirmed deaths for 1 million inhabitants.

Deaths for 1M inhabitants [since a threshold]

Same as the second one, but each country is displayed from the day a certain threshold has been reached. This makes it possible to compare the recent increase in the number of deaths between countries.

TIPS

Get interactive graphes by clicking on “Interactive Graph”.

Add or remove items in the legend by cliking or double-clicking on items.

Zoom-in: draw a rectangle with your finger/mouse on the graph then release.

Reinitialize: double tap/click on the graph.

If you have any question or feedback please ask me by email or on Twitter.

ℹ️ Data

To build these graphs, data from the CSSE of John-Hopkins University (USA) are used. This is the largest and most reliable database to date. However it is important to note that Covid’s “probable” cases are counted as confirmed cases. The figures may therefore be over or underestimated in some countries.

♥ Support CovidTracker

Mentions légales